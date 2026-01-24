Nipah virus outbreak: Bat samples collected in Kolkata after health worker cases

What's happening and why it matters

Two nurses were infected earlier this month; three more cases have since been confirmed.

Nearly 100 people have been asked to quarantine, and while one nurse is recovering, another patient remains critical.

Tests on bats in a nearby area came back negative for active Nipah but showed signs of past exposure—raising questions about how the virus moves between animals and humans.

With no specific treatment or vaccine for Nipah yet, these investigations are crucial for keeping future outbreaks in check.