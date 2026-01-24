Nipah virus outbreak: Bat samples collected in Kolkata after health worker cases
After several healthcare workers in West Bengal tested positive for Nipah virus, researchers collected blood and swab samples from bats at Kolkata's Alipore Zoo to trace the source.
Testing is ongoing across multiple districts, with health authorities hoping to understand how the virus is spreading.
What's happening and why it matters
Two nurses were infected earlier this month; three more cases have since been confirmed.
Nearly 100 people have been asked to quarantine, and while one nurse is recovering, another patient remains critical.
Tests on bats in a nearby area came back negative for active Nipah but showed signs of past exposure—raising questions about how the virus moves between animals and humans.
With no specific treatment or vaccine for Nipah yet, these investigations are crucial for keeping future outbreaks in check.