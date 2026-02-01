Nipah virus outbreak in India raises WHO alarm
The World Health Organization (WHO) has raised an alert after two cases of the Nipah virus were confirmed in West Bengal, India.
The good news: it's currently limited to India, and no other countries have reported cases.
This is the third time since 1998 that the region has seen an outbreak.
WHO says risk of person-to-person spread is low
Indian health officials are monitoring over 190 people who may have been exposed, but so far, none have shown symptoms.
The infected include healthcare workers who are now recovering.
WHO says the risk of person-to-person spread is low and there's no need for travel restrictions—though some airports are doing extra health checks just in case.
Nipah has a mortality rate between 40% and 75%
Nipah is a disease that spreads from animals to humans and can be serious, with a mortality rate between 40% and 75%.
There's no vaccine yet, but catching it early helps.
This outbreak is another reminder of why staying alert to new diseases matters.