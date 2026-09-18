Nirmala Sitharaman pledges India's support after Nepal floods killed 1,410
India
India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met Nepal's new Finance Minister Swarnim Wagle in New Delhi on Thursday, September 17, 2026, following severe flash floods in Nepal that have claimed 1,410 lives and left more than 6,100 people missing.
Sitharaman conveyed her condolences and assured that India will support Nepal as it rebuilds and recovers from the disaster.
India Nepal ministers discuss trade investment
The two ministers didn't just talk about flood relief: they also explored ways to boost economic ties.
Their discussion covered better trade, investment, and easier travel between the countries.
This was Wagle's first official visit to India since assuming office as Nepal's Finance Minister, highlighting a fresh start for deeper cooperation.