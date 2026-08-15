Nirmala Sitharaman tells PM interns in Delhi to avoid mistakes
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had some real talk with PM Internship Scheme participants in Delhi, reminding them that even small mistakes at work can have big consequences.
She shared how a tiny error in making a motorcycle could endanger people's lives or lead to repairs and loss for customers and urged everyone to focus on getting things right the first time.
Nirmala Sitharaman cites banking, digital examples
Sitharaman pointed out that it's not just about manufacturing: accuracy is crucial in fields like banking and digital services too.
She gave relatable examples, like accidentally sending ₹100,000 instead of ₹1,000 or messing up digital records.
Her advice? "Perfect it in the moment. Be mindful of who may be affected."
She also encouraged interns to carry these lessons forward and use their skills to help India grow.