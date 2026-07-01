Nisarga Adhikary's alleged Hinge scraping of 500+ profiles sparks debate India Jul 01, 2026

A social media user claims to have tracked down 19-year-old cybersecurity expert Nisarga Adhikary's Hinge dating profile by scraping more than 500 profiles in Kanpur and Lucknow.

The post, shared on X with a claim that they found his profile, quickly took off online.

Adhikary called it a "smart approach," and the internet had mixed feelings: some impressed by the tech skills, others raising eyebrows at the ethics.