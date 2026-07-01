Nisarga Adhikary's alleged Hinge scraping of 500+ profiles sparks debate
India
A social media user claims to have tracked down 19-year-old cybersecurity expert Nisarga Adhikary's Hinge dating profile by scraping more than 500 profiles in Kanpur and Lucknow.
The post, shared on X with a claim that they found his profile, quickly took off online.
Adhikary called it a "smart approach," and the internet had mixed feelings: some impressed by the tech skills, others raising eyebrows at the ethics.
CBSE loophole earns Adhikary C3iHub invite
Nisarga shot to fame in May 2026 after finding a loophole in CBSE's Class 12 digital paper-checking system.
That move landed him an invite from IIT Kanpur's director himself to join as an OSINT and threat intelligence engineer at C3iHub, a pretty big deal for someone his age!