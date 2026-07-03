Nisha Chauhan allegedly killed by husband in Meerut land dispute
India
A shocking incident in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh: Nisha Chauhan, a 45-year-old social media influencer and beautician, was allegedly killed by her husband Pradeep during a heated argument over land ownership.
Their 17-year-old child was hurt while trying to stop the fight.
Pradeep hospitalized after attempted self harm
After the attack, Pradeep tried to harm himself and is now being treated in a hospital. Police are investigating.
Circle Officer (Sardhana) Ashutosh Kumar says early evidence points to the property dispute turning violent.
Nisha's body has been sent for autopsy as officials work to piece together what happened.