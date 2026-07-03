Nishanth Tyagi arrested over fake bomb email to ISRO Bengaluru
India
A man was arrested after sending a fake bomb threat email to ISRO's Bengaluru headquarters.
Police tracked down Nishanth Tyagi, 36, in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, describing him as mentally ill.
The arrest happened after an ISRO officer reported the suspicious email.
Both ISRO SCAs under investigation
Investigators used digital forensics to link Tyagi's device directly to the threat.
Just a day later, ISRO got another bomb scare from someone else; police searched the premises and found it was also a hoax.
Both cases are still being investigated by the same team.