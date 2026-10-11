Nishikant Dubey denies Elon Musk's Reliance pressure claim on Starlink
Elon Musk recently claimed that India has not approved his Starlink internet service because of pressure from Reliance Industries, but BJP MP Nishikant Dubey says that's not the case.
According to Dubey, a parliamentary committee already checked for any national security risks with Starlink and found none, so decisions aren't being made just to protect local giants.
Jio and Starlink clash on spectrum
Even though Starlink got key licenses in 2025, it's still tangled in regulatory hurdles.
The main issue? Disagreements over how spectrum should be allocated: Jio wants auctions, while Starlink and other global players prefer administrative allocation.
Plus, India requires local data gateways and monitoring tools for security.
On top of that, Sheel Mohnot worries that Starlink's $27-a-month price in Rwanda, its cheapest market, might be too expensive compared to India's budget-friendly internet options.