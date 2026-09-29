Nishikant Dubey files ₹2Cr defamation suit against Subhash Chandra Garg
India
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey has filed a ₹2 crore defamation suit against former Finance Secretary Subhash Chandra Garg, accusing him of making damaging remarks.
Their ongoing dispute escalated after Dubey demanded an apology for Garg's comments, which Garg rejected, saying he was just sharing his perspective.
Dubey resurfaces letter criticizing Garg's policies
Things got more heated when Dubey resurfaced an old letter criticizing Garg's policies.
Both have traded public accusations since then.
While Dubey is pushing for a court hearing, Garg said he was just sharing his perspective.
Now it's up to the courts to decide who's in the right.