NIT Kurukshetra student suicide sparks protests, students demand CBI probe

NIT Kurukshetra students allege cover up

The student's body was reportedly left unnoticed for hours after a lab session.

Protesters say past committees set up after similar tragedies haven't brought real change, and accuse the administration of trying to hush things up by sending students home under the guise of holidays.

With several recent suicides, including one just last week, students say they want justice for their peer and real action to make campus safer.