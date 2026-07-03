Nita Ambani receives AAPI Humanitarian Award for healthcare and education
India
Nita Ambani, who leads Reliance Foundation, just received the AAPI Humanitarian Award in Tampa, Florida.
The American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin recognized her for making a real difference in healthcare, education, sports, culture, and social development.
Ambani given Tampa key, projects lauded
Ambani was also given Tampa's Key to the City, one of the highest civic honors in the US by Mayor Jane Castor.
Under her leadership, Reliance Foundation has launched projects improving healthcare access, supporting education reforms, empowering women, helping during disasters, and preserving India's arts.
These awards highlight how her efforts are creating positive change both in India and globally.