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Indians pursuing degrees that don't lead to jobs: NITI Aayog
This trend is seen across degree colleges, Industrial Training Institutes

Indians pursuing degrees that don't lead to jobs: NITI Aayog

By Dwaipayan Roy
Aug 26, 2026
04:38 pm
What's the story

India's higher education system is in dire need of reform, a recent report by NITI Aayog has warned. The study highlights a major structural imbalance, with millions of students opting for generic undergraduate degrees that don't necessarily lead to employment. This trend is seen across degree colleges, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs), and polytechnics in India.

Unemployment crisis

Unemployment rates among graduates

The report cites Economic Survey 2024-25, noting that only 8.25% of graduates are employed in jobs matching their qualifications.

The educated unemployment rate is also alarmingly high at 13% for all graduates and 20.4% for women graduates, much higher than the national average of 3.2%.

This indicates a disconnect between education and employment opportunities in India.

Enrollment trends

Shocking statistics on undergraduate enrollments

The NITI Aayog report also points out that a whopping 3.4 crore students are enrolled in undergraduate programs, with a majority opting for generic degrees like B.A. B.Sc. and B.Com.

This trend is especially pronounced among those who want to keep their government job eligibility options open.

The report highlights that there were 1.86 crore applications for just 55,000 government posts between November 2024 and July 2025.

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Proposed solutions

Need for industry participation and PPP models

To tackle this issue, the report calls for more industry participation and adoption of Public-Private Partnership (PPP) models.

These partnerships could help modernize curricula, introduce job-linked learning, and ensure skilling programs are in sync with changing industry needs.

The report stresses that these changes are critical to make higher education relevant to real employment outcomes in India.

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Program reform

Shift from generic degrees to job-linked programs

The report also advocates a shift from generic degree pathways to specialized, job-linked programs.

This is especially true for high-enrollment degrees like B.A. B.Sc. and B.Com.

It suggests applied specializations closely aligned with industry demand (e.g. B.A. Hospitality, B.Com. Analytics) as a way forward.

The study also calls for scaling work-integrated and apprenticeship-embedded degree programs significantly to give students demonstrable work experience upon graduation.

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