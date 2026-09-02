NITI Aayog vice chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri urges 2nd Bengaluru
India
To help Bengaluru deal with its growing pains, NITI Aayog Vice Chairman Ashok Kumar Lahiri has suggested creating a "second Bengaluru."
He brought this up during a meeting with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, praising the state's progress but highlighting the need for new solutions as the city faces big infrastructural and population challenges.
CM Shivakumar calls for fair funding
Bengaluru is booming: 2.6 million IT professionals work here, and every year Karnataka produces 160,000 engineers and about 13,000 doctors.
All this growth is putting serious strain on roads, housing, and services.
Shivakumar said he's on board with planning for relief and also called for fair central funding so Karnataka can keep leading in innovation and exports.