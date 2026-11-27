Nitin Gadkari and Shaktikanta Das to headline India Ascends Summit
Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari and principal secretary to the Prime Minister Shaktikanta Das are set to headline the Economic Times India Ascends Summit on December 1 in New Delhi.
The event is all about India's plan to become a developed nation by 2047, with Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran also sharing his take on how we get there.
Summit to discuss India 2047 roadmap
The summit will dive into how India can tackle global uncertainties, think unpredictable tariffs and supply chain hiccups, while boosting self-reliance and tech-powered growth.
Expect conversations around trade deals, infrastructure upgrades, and fresh ideas from industry leaders like PD Singh, CEO, Standard Chartered, India and South Asia, and Rajan Anandan, MD, Peak XV, all aimed at mapping out what it'll really take for India to hit those ambitious 2047 targets.