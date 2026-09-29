Nitin Gadkari announces 630km Northeast highway corridor costing ₹61,500cr
Big news for travel in the Northeast: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari just announced a 630-kilometer highway corridor linking Siliguri (West Bengal), Guwahati (Assam), and Shillong (Meghalaya).
With an estimated cost of ₹61,500 crore, this project aims to make getting around the region much easier.
The first stretch, Siliguri to Guwahati, will cover 400km and cost ₹30,000 crore.
Gorakhpur-Siliguri expressway and Assam projects
The plan includes a new expressway from Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh) to Siliguri, making cross-state trips smoother.
Key upgrades like the Jorabat-Barapani Road will cut the journey from 100km to just 66km and bring travel time down to an hour.
Another section will connect Shillong with Silchar, trimming distance by 65km and slashing travel time in half.
Assam is also seeing a big push with 265 road projects already underway.