Nitin Gadkari announces 630km Northeast highway corridor costing ₹61,500cr

Big news for travel in the Northeast: Road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari just announced a 630-kilometer highway corridor linking Siliguri (West Bengal), Guwahati (Assam), and Shillong (Meghalaya).

With an estimated cost of ₹61,500 crore, this project aims to make getting around the region much easier.

The first stretch, Siliguri to Guwahati, will cover 400km and cost ₹30,000 crore.