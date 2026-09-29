Nitin Gadkari announces Assam's 1st underwater cars and trains tunnel
Big news for Assam: India's first-ever underwater tunnel for both cars and trains is coming soon!
Announced by Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, this project will link Gohpur and Numaligarh with a 33.7-kilometer corridor, including a 15.79-kilometer twin-tube section (one tube just for trains).
It is designed to make travel way faster and more convenient.
Gohpur to Numaligarh travel 20 minutes
This tunnel will slash travel time between Gohpur and Numaligarh from six hours to just about 20 minutes.
It will also connect two airports, four railway stations, and hotspots like Kaziranga National Park, so weekend trips just got easier.
With a budget of ₹22,000 crore, the project hopes to kick off construction before the end of December, and it is set to boost local economies by making freight movement smoother across Assam and neighboring states like Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland.