Nitin Gadkari announces India could be toll booth-free by 2026
Big change ahead for road trips, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just announced that India could go toll booth-free by the end of 2026.
Instead, a new system will scan your license plate and use FASTag to automatically charge you for only the distance you travel.
No more stopping at toll plazas means smoother, faster drives.
Tolls to drop to about ₹15
This tech-driven update is already running at 85 spots and will cover all highways by year-end.
Toll fees are dropping from ₹125 to ₹150 per booth to just about ₹15 per stretch, and there's talk of a ₹3,000 pass for frequent travelers covering up to 200 crossings.
Gadkari also shared that the upcoming Mumbai-Bengaluru expressway could cut travel time between the cities to just 5.5 hours, making those long drives a lot less stressful.