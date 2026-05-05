Nitin Gadkari announces India could be toll booth-free by 2026

Tolls to drop to about ₹15

This tech-driven update is already running at 85 spots and will cover all highways by year-end.

Toll fees are dropping from ₹125 to ₹150 per booth to just about ₹15 per stretch, and there's talk of a ₹3,000 pass for frequent travelers covering up to 200 crossings.

Gadkari also shared that the upcoming Mumbai-Bengaluru expressway could cut travel time between the cities to just 5.5 hours, making those long drives a lot less stressful.