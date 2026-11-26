Nitin Gadkari approves 14,000cr Kolkata ring road and 8,700cr projects
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just gave the green light to a massive 250-km ring road project around Kolkata, with a budget of ₹14,000 crore.
The goal? Make city traffic less of a headache and give urban infrastructure a much-needed upgrade.
Gadkari also kicked off 22 more projects worth ₹8,700 crore during his visit to Kolaghat.
Dilip Ghosh hails Gadkari traffic plan
Gadkari talked about using modern engineering tricks (like what worked in Pune and Nagpur) to help Kolkata make better use of its space.
State Minister Dilip Ghosh called him transformative for pushing these changes forward and said the current government is serious about speeding up development after past delays.
The ring road is part of Gadkari's bigger plan to solve Kolkata's traffic struggles and get things moving faster in West Bengal.