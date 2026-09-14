Nitin Gadkari: FASTag raised toll collections 10% added ₹7,000 cr
FASTag has given India's highways a serious upgrade: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari just shared that digital tolling bumped up collections by 10%, adding ₹7,000 crore and pushing total revenue past ₹82,000 crore.
Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he said moving to a fully barrier-free system by March 2027 could bring in as much as ₹25,000 crore every year.
National highways to get barrier-free tolls
The government is set to turn all national highway toll booths into smooth, barrier-free zones.
With tech like automatic number plate recognition and multi-lane free-flow tolling (already running in Mumbai), operational costs have dropped from 12% to just 2% to 3%.
By the end of December this year, more than 70% of toll booths will be barrier-free, saving drivers over ₹5,250 crore in fuel each year and making road trips across India a lot more efficient.