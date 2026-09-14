Nitin Gadkari: FASTag raised toll collections 10% added ₹7,000 cr

FASTag has given India's highways a serious upgrade: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari just shared that digital tolling bumped up collections by 10%, adding ₹7,000 crore and pushing total revenue past ₹82,000 crore.

Speaking at the Global Fintech Fest 2026, he said moving to a fully barrier-free system by March 2027 could bring in as much as ₹25,000 crore every year.