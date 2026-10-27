Nitin Gadkari orders NSVs to monitor highways, warns of penalties
India
road transport and highways minister Nitin Gadkari is cracking down on poor highway construction.
The government is rolling out Network Surveillance Vehicles (NSVs) to monitor road quality, and contractors who don't keep up will face penalties or even blacklisting.
As Gadkari put it, those found compromising on quality would face penalties and blacklisting.
The goal? Better, safer highways for everyone.
Citizens reporting, AI cut construction issues
To boost transparency, citizens are encouraged to report bad roads on social media.
Plus, AI-powered traffic management systems are coming to 1,000km of highways in the first phase.
These upgrades have already helped reduce construction issues by 30% and help lower India's logistics costs, making travel smoother and supporting economic growth.