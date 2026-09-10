Nitin Gadkari says 629 of 1,191 National Highway projects delayed
India
India's highway construction is hitting major roadblocks: 629 of the 1,191 National Highway projects currently under construction are running late, according to Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari.
Out of 1,191 ongoing projects, 629 are behind schedule.
Gadkari skips Mumbai Goa expansion inauguration
Gadkari called out the slow progress on the Mumbai-Goa Highway expansion, saying he will not attend its inauguration.
The 440-kilometer stretch has been plagued by potholes and traffic jams amid ongoing repair work and diversions.
He plans to visit next month to personally inspect the highway and assess whether the journey has been made convenient for travelers.