Nitin Gadkari says Delhi-Mumbai expressway due in 2028
India
Big news for road trippers, Union minister Nitin Gadkari says the massive Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be fully done by 2028.
With about 75% to 80% already built, this ₹1.1-lakh-crore project will soon let you drive between the two cities in just 12 hours, making travel a whole lot faster and easier.
Nitin Gadkari announces Kota highway projects
Gadkari also announced new highway projects for Kota, including the Mukundara Bypass and a greenfield spur linking Kota directly to the expressway, both kicking off in three months.
He said highways can spark growth, bring jobs, and even help out less developed areas along their routes.