Nitin Gadkari says Delhi-Mumbai expressway due in 2028 India Jul 08, 2026

Big news for road trippers, Union minister Nitin Gadkari says the massive Delhi-Mumbai Expressway will be fully done by 2028.

With about 75% to 80% already built, this ₹1.1-lakh-crore project will soon let you drive between the two cities in just 12 hours, making travel a whole lot faster and easier.