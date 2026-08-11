Nitin Gadkari says India records nearly 5L accidents, 180,000 deaths

Gadkari pointed out, "Every hour, 20 people die on our roads," with most victims being young people.

He says many of these tragedies can be prevented through better safety habits and awareness.

The government is investing ₹40,000 crore to fix accident-prone "black spots" and wants road safety taught in schools.

Meanwhile, companies like ICICI Lombard are pitching in too. They've handed out hundreds of thousands of helmets to help save lives.