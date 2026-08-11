Nitin Gadkari says India records nearly 5L accidents, 180,000 deaths
India
India's roads are dangerous: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari just shared that nearly 5 lakh accidents happen here every year, leading to 180,000 deaths.
Nearly half of those killed are two-wheeler riders, and 54,132 lost their lives last year simply because they weren't wearing helmets.
Government invests ₹40,000cr in black spots
Gadkari pointed out, "Every hour, 20 people die on our roads," with most victims being young people.
He says many of these tragedies can be prevented through better safety habits and awareness.
The government is investing ₹40,000 crore to fix accident-prone "black spots" and wants road safety taught in schools.
Meanwhile, companies like ICICI Lombard are pitching in too. They've handed out hundreds of thousands of helmets to help save lives.