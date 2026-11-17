Nitin Gadkari says transport causes 40% of India's air pollution
Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari just admitted that 40% of India's air pollution comes from the transport sector.
At a recent summit in Delhi, he pointed out how more vehicles and road building are making things worse and urged everyone to move toward cleaner fuels like biofuels, ethanol, and hydrogen to help fix the problem.
GOBARdhan has 250 bioenergy plants
Gadkari highlighted progress under the GOBARdhan Yojana, with 250 bioenergy plants running and almost 200 more on the way.
He also mentioned cool experiments, like using isobutanol and ethanol instead of diesel in engines, and global talks about adding biofuels to aviation fuel.
Plus, he's pushing tech that turns carbon dioxide into useful stuff like urea and DME, which could cut down on imports and boost Indian production.