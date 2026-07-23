Nitin Gadkari tells Parliament India recorded over 5.13L accidents 2025
India
India logged more than 5.13 lakh road accidents in 2025, a 5.3% jump from the previous year (2024), with a heartbreaking average of 21 people losing their lives every hour.
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari shared these numbers in Parliament, pointing out that the country averaged nearly one accident every minute.
Indian government prioritizes road safety measures
Tamil Nadu had the most accidents, while Uttar Pradesh reported the highest number of deaths.
To tackle this crisis, the government is focusing on better education, safer roads and vehicles, stricter enforcement, and faster emergency care.
Big upgrades are happening too: over 5,580km of high-speed corridors are under implementation, with 10,389km awarded in total, to make highways safer for everyone.