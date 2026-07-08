Nitin Gadkari to inspect Delhi-Mumbai Expressway after Dausa crash
India
After a tragic bus-truck crash near Dausa, Rajasthan, that left eight dead and 28 injured, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is set to check out the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway this Wednesday.
The expressway has already seen over 60 deaths in the past year and a half, raising big questions about road safety.
Gadkari to review expressway construction, safety
Gadkari's trip from Delhi to Kota will focus on reviewing construction quality, maintenance, and especially safety features, like signage and emergency phones, that have come under fire since the accident.
Officials are scrambling to fix issues like poor signs and nonworking SOS phones before his visit.
The hope is that this inspection will finally push for real changes to make the expressway safer for everyone.