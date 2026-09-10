Nitin Garg sues Saurav Das over X post in Punjab
Nitin Garg, a BJP youth leader in Punjab, has taken Saurav Das from the Cockroach Janta Party to court over an X post.
Das criticized a recent court order asking Punjab to clear dearness allowance dues by August 31, hinting that it was politically motivated and unfairly costly for the state.
Saurav Das alleged 20000cr liability
Das claimed the case was quietly shifted to another bench and separately claimed the August 3 order created a financial liability of about ₹20,000 crore for Punjab, and suggesting the chief justice's promotion was influenced by politics.
Garg disagrees: He says no new costs were created and that the court order's paragraph 127 and the appointment timeline explained the position.
Now Garg wants Das's post removed, a public apology, and penalties for what he says are false assertions and an alleged political bargain.
The hearing date hasn't been set yet.