Nitin Garg sues Saurav Das over X post in Punjab

Das claimed the case was quietly shifted to another bench and separately claimed the August 3 order created a financial liability of about ₹20,000 crore for Punjab, and suggesting the chief justice's promotion was influenced by politics.

Garg disagrees: He says no new costs were created and that the court order's paragraph 127 and the appointment timeline explained the position.

Now Garg wants Das's post removed, a public apology, and penalties for what he says are false assertions and an alleged political bargain.

The hearing date hasn't been set yet.