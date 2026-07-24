Nityanand Rai introduces Rajya Sabha bill criminalizing Vande Mataram disruptions
The government just introduced a bill in the Rajya Sabha that would make it illegal to intentionally disrupt or block renditions of Vande Mataram.
If passed, anyone found doing so could face penalties.
Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai brought the bill forward, aiming to update the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.
Vande Mataram backers and opponents disagree
Supporters say the move is about protecting the dignity of Vande Mataram, which played a big role in India's independence and still stands as a symbol of national pride.
BJP MP Sanjay Seth called it an important step for the country.
On the flip side, opposition leaders worry it might clash with basic rights like free speech and personal liberty: CPI(M)'s John Brittas even wrote to Amit Shah raising these concerns, while AAP's Sanjay Singh questioned if such a law is really needed.