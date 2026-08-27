NLSIU Bengaluru cancels 34th convocation, will issue degrees in absentia
India
NLSIU Bengaluru has called off its 34th annual convocation, which had been proposed for September 12, 2026, citing "unavoidable circumstances."
Instead of a traditional ceremony, graduates will get their degrees in absentia and can either pick up their certificates on campus or have them sent by courier: details coming soon.
Students protest CJI and BCI invites
The move comes after 702 students and alumni protested the invitation to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
Their letter also showed support for NALSAR students facing similar issues.
NLSIU reassured everyone that academic records won't be affected; gold medalists can still collect their honors separately, so no one misses out on recognition.