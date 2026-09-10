NLSIU Bengaluru postpones convocation after protests over CJI Surya Kant
India
NLSIU Bengaluru has pushed its 34th convocation to October 17 after student and alumni protests over the planned presence of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Bar Council of India Chairperson Manan Kumar Mishra.
The event was originally set for September 12 but got called off amid the backlash.
NLSIU approved October 17 date
The new date was approved on September 9, with CJI Kant (also NLSIU chancellor) leading the council meetings.
Graduates can choose to get their degrees in person or in absentia: details are coming soon.
Certificates and medals would not be distributed on September 12, and earlier instructions no longer apply.
If you urgently need documents (like for visas), reach out to the registrar's office; more information will follow in an official notification.