NLSIU Bengaluru postpones convocation after protests over CJI Surya Kant

The new date was approved on September 9, with CJI Kant (also NLSIU chancellor) leading the council meetings.

Graduates can choose to get their degrees in person or in absentia: details are coming soon.

Certificates and medals would not be distributed on September 12, and earlier instructions no longer apply.

If you urgently need documents (like for visas), reach out to the registrar's office; more information will follow in an official notification.