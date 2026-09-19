NLSIU LawSoc cancels Umar Khalid documentary screening for lacking certification
The Law and Society Committee (LawSoc) at NLSIU called off a planned screening of a documentary on activist Umar Khalid after the film censorship board pointed out it didn't have official certification, something required by law.
The decision came after a prolonged discussion with the Student Bar Association, the university administration, and faculty members.
LawSoc launches 'The Criminal Justice Conversations'
To keep the conversation going, the Law and Society Committee (LawSoc) at NLSIU launched The Criminal Justice Conversations, starting with a session on political prisoners and anti-terror laws like UAPA.
Meanwhile, student group ABVP raised worries about "Academic freedom cannot be used to shield subversive agendas targeting national sovereignty. While ABVP believes in vibrant campus spaces, open discussions, free speech and academic freedom, it can never be used as a shield to promote narratives that challenge the sovereignty, integrity, and security of our nation." on campus, wrote to four Union Ministers seeking a high-level inquiry into the university's administration and the screening of the documentary, and emphasized the need to protect educational spaces.