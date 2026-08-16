NLSIU students, alumni oppose CJI and BCI convocation invite

NLSIU students and alumni are pushing back against their convocation invitation to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant (CJI) and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.

This follows a recent protest at NALSAR, Hyderabad, where students faced backlash for objecting to the CJI's presence, leading to a brief ban on their 2026 graduates enrolling as advocates (which BCI later withdrew, and Mishra apologized to law students).