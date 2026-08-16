NLSIU students, alumni oppose CJI and BCI convocation invite
NLSIU students and alumni are pushing back against their convocation invitation to Chief Justice of India Surya Kant (CJI) and Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra.
This follows a recent protest at NALSAR, Hyderabad, where students faced backlash for objecting to the CJI's presence, leading to a brief ban on their 2026 graduates enrolling as advocates (which BCI later withdrew, and Mishra apologized to law students).
Students, alumni demand BCI apology
On Saturday, August 15, 2026, students and alumni of NLSIU publicly backed NALSAR, saying "We stand in unconditional solidarity with our fellow students at NALSAR who have shown exemplary courage and moral conviction in speaking truth to power," and demanding BCI apologize for its earlier actions.
They also criticized both the BCI chairman's conduct and the CJI's proposed participation in their own convocation, urging law students to be free to disagree with powerful institutions and public officials without fearing consequences for their professional futures.