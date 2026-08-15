NLSIU students, alumni oppose Manan Kumar Mishra and CJI invitation
Students and alumni from Bengaluru's National Law School of India University (NLSIU) are expressing strong disapproval of having Bar Council of India (BCI) chairman Manan Kumar Mishra and the Chief Justice of India at their convocation this year.
In a statement signed by hundreds, they called out Mishra for his actions against students and faculty at NALSAR University of Law, arguing these moves tried to silence dissent.
NLSIU backs NALSAR, demands BCI answers
The NLSIU group is backing the NALSAR community, who also opposed the Chief Justice of India as their chief guest.
They described BCI's actions as a "witch-hunt" that overstepped legal boundaries and threatened free speech.
The students want an apology to NALSAR, an explanation of the protocol for the use of the BCI's official letterhead by the Chairperson, and answers from the BCI, emphasizing that these issues impact not just their campuses but the wider legal community in India.