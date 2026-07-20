NMC increases MBBS seats to 136,939 for 2026-27 academic year
Big news for future doctors: NMC has bumped up the MBBS seats to 136,939 across 823 medical colleges in India for the 2026-27 academic year.
That's nearly 10,000 more spots than last time, making it easier for NEET aspirants to get into medical school and opening doors for more students nationwide.
Karnataka leads with 15,395 MBBS seats
Karnataka leads with 15,395 MBBS seats, followed by Uttar Pradesh (14,000), Tamil Nadu (13,999), and Maharashtra (13,099).
Telangana clocks in at over 10,000; Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh each have more than 7,000.
Smaller regions like Puducherry and Delhi have fewer slots but are still part of the mix.
NMC seat matrix guides NEET UG
NMC says information on top institutes like AIIMS and JIPMER will come out separately.
The new seat matrix will guide NEET UG counseling in 2026, so expect a smoother admission process and fairer chances all around.