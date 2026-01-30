No-fly zone declared in Jajpur for President Murmu's visit India Jan 30, 2026

With President Droupadi Murmu set to visit Jajpur on February 3, parts of Jajpur town and its nearby adjoining areas of the district have been declared a no-fly zone—meaning no drones, hot air balloons, paragliders, or helicopters are allowed from February 1 to the afternoon of February 3.

The District Magistrate has made it clear: breaking these rules could get you into legal trouble.