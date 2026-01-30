No-fly zone declared in Jajpur for President Murmu's visit
With President Droupadi Murmu set to visit Jajpur on February 3, parts of Jajpur town and its nearby adjoining areas of the district have been declared a no-fly zone—meaning no drones, hot air balloons, paragliders, or helicopters are allowed from February 1 to the afternoon of February 3.
The District Magistrate has made it clear: breaking these rules could get you into legal trouble.
What else will be closed during Murmu's visit?
President Murmu's multi-day Odisha tour brings big changes for locals and visitors—expect tighter security and some closed spots.
Key temples like Maa Biraja and Jagannath will pause public entry during her prayers, and Simlipal Tiger Reserve will limit access while she's in Mayurbhanj.
If you're planning to be out and about in these areas, double-check what's open before heading out!