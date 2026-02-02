No helmet, no petrol: Andhra SP's unique way to save lives
India
Anantapur district just rolled out a new rule: if you're on a bike and not wearing a helmet, you can't buy petrol.
The move, led by Superintendent of Police P Jagadeesh, is all about cutting down on road accidents—since most local traffic deaths involve riders without helmets.
To make safety feel rewarding instead of strict, police are handing out roses and silver coins to bikers who wear their helmets.
Alongside this, police felicitated helmet-wearers. Police asked citizens to be part in preventing road accidents.