No law to release missing names from Bihar voter list
The Election Commission of India told the Supreme Court it isn't legally required to release a separate list of about 65 lakh missing names from Bihar's draft voter rolls.
According to the ECI, the law only asks for draft rolls and a claims process—not deletion lists.
What happens if your name is missing
Many worried these names were just wiped out, but the ECI explained most are people who have passed away, moved, or registered elsewhere.
If your name is missing, you can get it back by applying between August 1 and September 1, 2025.
The issue has sparked debate about transparency and fair voting ahead of Bihar's big election later this year—so staying informed could help protect your right to vote.