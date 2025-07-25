No more sharing your Aadhaar number for KYC: UIDAI

A VID is a 16-digit temporary number you can easily generate on the UIDAI site or mAadhaar app—use it when you need to verify yourself. A UID token is a code agencies use behind the scenes to mask your actual Aadhaar during digital processes.

Benefits of this change

This update puts more control in your hands: you can change your VID anytime, making it harder for anyone to track or misuse your info.

Agencies must accept these without asking for extra paperwork, so getting services stays simple while protecting your privacy.