Next Article
No more sharing your Aadhaar number for KYC: UIDAI
UIDAI just made it official: you no longer need to give out your permanent 12-digit Aadhaar number for things like SIM cards or bank KYC.
Instead, agencies have to accept a Virtual ID (VID) or UID token, so your real Aadhaar stays private.
What's the difference?
A VID is a 16-digit temporary number you can easily generate on the UIDAI site or mAadhaar app—use it when you need to verify yourself.
A UID token is a code agencies use behind the scenes to mask your actual Aadhaar during digital processes.
Benefits of this change
This update puts more control in your hands: you can change your VID anytime, making it harder for anyone to track or misuse your info.
Agencies must accept these without asking for extra paperwork, so getting services stays simple while protecting your privacy.