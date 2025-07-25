Odisha: ₹1.44 crore in cash found at forest officer's home

Nepak's salary and details of another recent bust

Besides all that cash, officers seized four gold biscuits and 16 gold coins.

Nepak, who started as a Village Forest Worker back in 1989 and now earns about ₹69,680 per month, is under scrutiny for owning assets way beyond his pay grade.

This comes just days after another big bust—Keonjhar's top forest officer was caught with land plots, luxury vehicles, and more worth over ₹10 crore.

```