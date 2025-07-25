Next Article
Odisha: ₹1.44 crore in cash found at forest officer's home
Odisha Vigilance just found over ₹1.44 crore in cash at the home of Rama Chandra Nepak, a Deputy Ranger from Jeypore Forest Range.
The team searched six spots linked to him on Friday—including his Jeypore flat, where they even used a currency-counting machine to tally up the stash.
Nepak's salary and details of another recent bust
Besides all that cash, officers seized four gold biscuits and 16 gold coins.
Nepak, who started as a Village Forest Worker back in 1989 and now earns about ₹69,680 per month, is under scrutiny for owning assets way beyond his pay grade.
This comes just days after another big bust—Keonjhar's top forest officer was caught with land plots, luxury vehicles, and more worth over ₹10 crore.
```