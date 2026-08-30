No nationwide school holiday August 31 but local closures possible
Even with heavy rain forecasts across parts of India, there is no nationwide school holiday on August 31, 2026.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has flagged severe rainfall for eastern and northeastern regions, plus the Himalayas, with Odisha and Chhattisgarh especially on alert.
Still, most schools will stay open unless local authorities call it off due to weather.
Odisha Chhattisgarh face flooding risk
Odisha and Chhattisgarh could see flooding or waterlogging from extreme rain. Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Gangetic West Bengal are also likely to get soaked.
Meanwhile, Delhi is not under major alerts. Schools there carry on as usual.
If you are wondering about closures in your area, check official channels like school WhatsApp groups or district websites; do not trust random social media posts since decisions can change by district based on local conditions.