No nuclear talks between India and Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, says Army Chief
Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi just cleared the air—there were no nuclear talks between Indian and Pakistani military leaders during Operation Sindoor in May 2025.
The operation was India's direct response to a deadly attack in Pahalgam that killed 26 civilians. It kicked off on May 7, targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), and wrapped up four days later following a request from Islamabad.
Key takeaways:
General Dwivedi emphasized that the Indian armed forces were fully prepared throughout the operation, saying any future provocations would be met with "firmly."
He pointed out that talk of nuclear threats came from politicians and public debate in Pakistan—not from military discussions.
On another front, he mentioned things are stable along the Line of Actual Control with China, but it's still being closely watched.