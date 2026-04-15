No official release date has been announced for the CBSE Class 12 results 2026; results are typically declared in May 2026. Check results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in for confirmation. India Apr 15, 2026

As of now, CBSE has not announced an official release date for the Class 12 results 2026. Results are typically declared in May 2026.

Check results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in for confirmation.

You'll be able to check your marks on the official CBSE sites, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app, so keep your details handy and stay tuned.