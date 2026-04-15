No official release date has been announced for the CBSE Class 12 results 2026; results are typically declared in May 2026. Check results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in for confirmation.
India
As of now, CBSE has not announced an official release date for the Class 12 results 2026. Results are typically declared in May 2026.
Check results.cbse.nic.in or cbse.gov.in for confirmation.
You'll be able to check your marks on the official CBSE sites, DigiLocker, or the UMANG app, so keep your details handy and stay tuned.
Enter roll and birthdate on CBSE
If you took exams between February 17 and April 10, just enter your roll number and birthdate on one of the official platforms.
If the website's crowded, SMS and IVRS are solid backup options.
Don't forget to double-check your info and download your mark sheet for future use.
Last year pass rate 87.98%
Last year's pass rate was 87.98%, with results announced in May, so it's a good idea to keep an eye on updates this month.
Good luck!