No vada pav, samosas outside schools: Maharashtra's junk food crackdown
What's the story
The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has banned the sale, free distribution, and advertising of junk food in and around schools. The ban is part of a larger initiative to promote healthier eating habits among children. Foods high in fat, trans fat, sugar, and salt (HFSS), such as vada pavs, samosas, deep-fried snacks, chips, cold drinks, sugary beverages, chocolates, and ice creams, are now prohibited on school premises or within a 50-meter radius.
Student impact
Directive to impact over 2 crore students
The directive aims to cover children between the ages of 22 months and 17 years and is expected to impact over two crore students across Maharashtra.
It applies to all schools, regardless of the education board they are affiliated with, including government-run, aided, and private institutions.
The move is part of the state's "Safe Food, Safe Maharashtra" campaign, which aims at ensuring safe and nutritious food reaches every child in the state.
Enforcement responsibility
Schools responsible for implementation
Announcing the directive on Wednesday, Maharashtra FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe emphasized that schools will be responsible for implementing this directive.
Principals and school managements failing to comply with the order would face action.
The FDA plans to inspect each school at least twice a year to ensure compliance.
"We will start inspections across the State soon. FDA along with School Management will be happy to take a workshop at District level and Taluka level to implement it smoothly," Munde added.
Licensing requirement
Food safety licenses mandatory for school canteens
In addition to the junk food ban, food safety licenses are now mandatory for school canteens across Maharashtra.
"The Food Safety and Standards Regulations have been in force since 2021, and we issued the compliance order on July 28. Going forward, only licensed vendors will be allowed to operate school canteens," he said.
The move comes after the food body suspended licenses of three eateries in Mumbai after serious lapses in hygiene and compliance with food safety norms were found.