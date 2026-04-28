Noida 84-year-old duped of 85L by Cyber Cell impersonators India Apr 28, 2026

An 84-year-old man from Noida lost 85 lakh rupees after scammers posed as Cyber Cell officials and later cited a purported pending CBI case.

They claimed his Aadhaar was allegedly misused to buy a mobile phone and then used the money-laundering and child trafficking accusation as part of a purported pending CBI case and then pressured him with threats of arrest.

Scared and confused, he ended up transferring huge sums by breaking his fixed deposits and selling stocks.