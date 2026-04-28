Noida 84-year-old duped of 85L by Cyber Cell impersonators
An 84-year-old man from Noida lost 85 lakh rupees after scammers posed as Cyber Cell officials and later cited a purported pending CBI case.
They claimed his Aadhaar was allegedly misused to buy a mobile phone and then used the money-laundering and child trafficking accusation as part of a purported pending CBI case and then pressured him with threats of arrest.
Scared and confused, he ended up transferring huge sums by breaking his fixed deposits and selling stocks.
Police register case after 1.24Cr demand
The fraud only came to light when the scammers asked for another 1.24 crore rupees; at that point, the man realized it was a con and reported everything on the National Cyber Crime Reporting (NCRP) portal.
Police have now registered a case for cheating and impersonation, kicking off an official investigation.