Noida's Jewar airport begins operations: Here's all about inaugural flight

Airport goals

Noida International Airport aims to handle 5 million passengers

The Noida International Airport aims to handle five million passengers in its first year. It is being seen as a major step to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's aviation network and support economic integration between the state's administrative and commercial centers. A Lucknow airport spokesperson said, "The launch of this flight is expected to be followed by similar services from other airlines, strengthening connectivity between the state capital and commercial centers such as Noida."