Noida's Jewar airport begins operations: Here's all about inaugural flight
What's the story
The Noida International Airport in Jewar has officially started operations on Monday. The first flight, IndiGo's 6E-2278, arriving from Lucknow's Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, touched down at 7:55am. The return flight, IndiGo's 6E-2279, will leave Noida at 6:55pm and reach Lucknow by 8pm. The airport is the second commercial one serving the Delhi-NCR region.
Special passengers
Farmers who donated land for airport to fly 1st
Among the first passengers to fly from Noida International Airport are 172 farmers who donated their land for the airport project. Accompanied by Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, these farmers will travel to Lucknow to meet Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and express their gratitude. This gesture is aimed at recognizing their contribution to the development of the airport.
Flight details
All tickets for inaugural flight sold out
Notably, all tickets for the inaugural flight are sold out. Uttar Pradesh Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana, UP Chief Secretary SP Goyal, and other ministers are likely to be on board. Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu will also be present, along with Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL) officials and Yamuna Authority officials.
Airport goals
Noida International Airport aims to handle 5 million passengers
The Noida International Airport aims to handle five million passengers in its first year. It is being seen as a major step to strengthen Uttar Pradesh's aviation network and support economic integration between the state's administrative and commercial centers. A Lucknow airport spokesperson said, "The launch of this flight is expected to be followed by similar services from other airlines, strengthening connectivity between the state capital and commercial centers such as Noida."
Security measures
Multi-layered security system in place at Noida airport
A multi-layered security system has been put in place at the airport, including AI-based surveillance and deployment of nearly 1,030 Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel. The Uttar Pradesh Police has also established a dedicated airport police station. A police team consisting of one inspector, one senior sub-inspector, 20 head constables, 33 constables, and five women constables has been deployed for security.