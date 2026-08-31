Noida Authority clears 50-km elevated expressway to Jewar airport
India
Traveling from East Delhi to Jewar Airport is about to get way faster.
The Noida Authority just cleared a new 50-km elevated expressway linking Akshardham Temple straight to Noida International Airport, promising a smooth ride in just about an hour and fewer traffic headaches for everyone.
NHAI to build 4,000cr 6-lane expressway
The project costs ₹4,000 crore and features six main lanes with eight-lane entry stretches to keep things moving.
NHAI will handle construction and upkeep, and conduct rigorous soil testing to assess load-bearing capacity.
The route was tweaked away from the Yamuna embankment after flood concerns. Now it connects easily with major NCR highways, helping folks from Mayur Vihar, Kalindi Kunj, and Faridabad reach the airport without hassle.