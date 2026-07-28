Noida babysitter found dead in servants' quarters, police suspect suicide
India
A 19-year-old babysitter was found dead in the servants' quarters of a Noida high-rise on Monday morning.
Police think it might be suicide, but no note was found at the scene.
She had moved to Noida from Sitapur two years ago with her employer.
Investigators say statements from family key
Her employer last saw her Sunday night when she went to her room.
The next morning, around 7:30am she was found dead with the door latch unlocked.
Police were called right away, and her body was sent for postmortem.
Investigators say her family's statements will be key to understanding what happened, and they are also looking into any other possible causes or circumstances behind her death.