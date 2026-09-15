Noida elevated road between Sectors 61 and 18 caves in
India
A big chunk of Noida's elevated road between Sector 61 and Sector 18 suddenly caved in on Tuesday, leaving a massive crater about 20 feet long and 10 feet deep.
This stretch is a daily route for thousands traveling between Ghaziabad, Greater Noida West, several Noida sectors, and Delhi's DND, so the collapse has really thrown traffic out of gear.
Noida Authority opens probe after collapse
Thankfully, no major accidents happened during the cave-in. The Noida Authority has started investigating what went wrong and the reason behind the road collapse.
The incident has sparked fresh worries about how well city infrastructure is maintained, especially on such busy routes.
More updates are expected as officials look into causes and plan fixes to keep commuters safe going forward.