Noida Extension: Security guard kills wife, dies by suicide India Dec 29, 2025

In Greater Noida West, a 35-year-old security guard named Anil allegedly killed his wife Anita during a domestic fight on Sunday evening, then died by suicide.

The couple had been married for 13 years and had just moved into their rented house a month ago.

Both worked locally—Anil as a security guard and Anita as a domestic help—and they did not have children.