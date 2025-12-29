Next Article
Noida Extension: Security guard kills wife, dies by suicide
India
In Greater Noida West, a 35-year-old security guard named Anil allegedly killed his wife Anita during a domestic fight on Sunday evening, then died by suicide.
The couple had been married for 13 years and had just moved into their rented house a month ago.
Both worked locally—Anil as a security guard and Anita as a domestic help—and they did not have children.
What happened next
Neighbors said they heard loud arguments before police arrived at the scene in Saraswati Kunj.
Officers from Bisrakh Kotwali station brought in forensic teams to investigate and sent both bodies for post-mortem.
Further investigation is underway.