Noida faces severe water shortage after Ganga supply maintenance shutdown
India
Noida is dealing with a serious water shortage after the Ganga supply was shut off for maintenance on October 21, leaving several sectors (like 71, 72, 31, 55, and 56) struggling to get by.
Officials have said Ganga water supply was likely to resume around November 10, but for now, taps are running dry.
Noida Authority deploys tankers, fixes pipeline
With the crisis hitting right in the middle of the festive season, many people have had to depend on private water tankers, sometimes paying around ₹2,000 just for basic needs.
The Noida Authority has sent out its own tankers and fixed a burst pipeline and a tubewell issue in Sector 71, but demand still far outweighs supply.
This situation is a reminder of how fragile urban water systems can be and why better planning really matters.