Noida faces severe water shortage after Ganga supply maintenance shutdown

With the crisis hitting right in the middle of the festive season, many people have had to depend on private water tankers, sometimes paying around ₹2,000 just for basic needs.

The Noida Authority has sent out its own tankers and fixed a burst pipeline and a tubewell issue in Sector 71, but demand still far outweighs supply.

This situation is a reminder of how fragile urban water systems can be and why better planning really matters.